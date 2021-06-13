American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

AMH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

