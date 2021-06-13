American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NSSC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.26 million, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.