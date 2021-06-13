American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,260 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

