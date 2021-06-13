American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.64 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

