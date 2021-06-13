American International Group Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $207.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,008 shares of company stock worth $24,231,565. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

