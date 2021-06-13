American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,750 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BCAB stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.