American International Group Inc. Sells 922 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

VICI stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

