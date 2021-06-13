American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

