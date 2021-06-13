American Money Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $34,781,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

CAT stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.