American Money Management LLC Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $120.67 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

