American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.19 million, a P/E ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

