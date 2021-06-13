American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Sells $82,839.90 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AVD opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVD. Loop Capital increased their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 220,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

