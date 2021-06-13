Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.90. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.79 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

