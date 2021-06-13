Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

