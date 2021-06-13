Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
