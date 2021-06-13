Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 111.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

