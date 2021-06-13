Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $193,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY opened at $125.22 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.05.

