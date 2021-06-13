Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

ALK stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

