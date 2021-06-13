Analysts Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

