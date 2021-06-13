Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. ASGN reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN opened at $101.46 on Friday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.