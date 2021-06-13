Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce sales of $968.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.58 million and the lowest is $960.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $976.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

