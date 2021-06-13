Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce sales of $1.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

