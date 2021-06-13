Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.11. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 160,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. 66,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

