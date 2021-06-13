Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post sales of $11.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.78 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 9,541,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

