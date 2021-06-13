Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $239,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFST traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

