Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $524.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.49 million. Dropbox posted sales of $467.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

DBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,749. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.