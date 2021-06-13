Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $11,162,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 804,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,583. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

