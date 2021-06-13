Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.72 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

