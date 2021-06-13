Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $733.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $733.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.80 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.08. 4,925,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.81. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

