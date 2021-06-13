Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.84. 130,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

