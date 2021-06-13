Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.27. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

