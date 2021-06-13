Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $51.05. 442,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.