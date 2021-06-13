Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$2.51

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.51.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
TSE CEU opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$501.20 million and a PE ratio of 67.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold a total of 226,202 shares of company stock valued at $401,785 in the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
