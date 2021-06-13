Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$2.51

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$501.20 million and a PE ratio of 67.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold a total of 226,202 shares of company stock valued at $401,785 in the last quarter.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

