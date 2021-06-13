Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $166.88

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.34. 359,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.24. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

