Analysts Set Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target at $24.50

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 496,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

