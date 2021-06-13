Analyzing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A GeoPark $393.69 million 2.31 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -19.39

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 2 0 2.67

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% N/A -1.43% GeoPark -37.77% 14.07% -6.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.