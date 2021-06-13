Analyzing Poshmark (POSH) & Its Rivals

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Poshmark to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Poshmark alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 215 1017 3111 59 2.68

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.59% -5.97% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 36.98 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.64

Poshmark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poshmark rivals beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.