Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 13th total of 1,493,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 60,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,449. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.