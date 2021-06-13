AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

