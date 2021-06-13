Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 1.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 392,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $865,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $6,120,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antero Resources by 39.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

