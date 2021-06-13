ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.