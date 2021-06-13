Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.19. 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.