Argent Trust Co Acquires 140 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $686.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $667.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.