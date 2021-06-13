Argent Trust Co Buys 265 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

