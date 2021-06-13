Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.