Argent Trust Co Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $284.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $284.23. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.