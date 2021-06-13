Argent Trust Co Has $611,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

