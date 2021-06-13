Argent Trust Co Sells 1,289 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

