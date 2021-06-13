Argent Trust Co Sells 160 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

