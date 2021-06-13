Argent Trust Co Sells 268 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $146.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

