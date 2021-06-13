Argus Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $35.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $116,621,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $85,563,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

